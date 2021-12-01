GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.