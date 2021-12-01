GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

