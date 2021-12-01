GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

IVV opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

