GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 4,987 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $35,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 110,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

