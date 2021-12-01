Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $83.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.94, but opened at $88.88. Gentherm shares last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

