Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $83.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.94, but opened at $88.88. Gentherm shares last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
