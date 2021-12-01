Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.95

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 36880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.