GenesisX Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. GenesisX has a total market cap of $48,313.13 and approximately $54.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,119,850 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

