Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE GCO opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $954.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

