Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.