General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

GD stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.16. 6,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

