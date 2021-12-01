Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the October 31st total of 641,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NYSE GNK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 1,191,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

