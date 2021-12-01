Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin Buys 5,500 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott L. Anchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a P/E ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

