Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 112,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,792. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

