Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

