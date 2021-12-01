Gameswap Market Capitalization Tops $58.62 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008915 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

