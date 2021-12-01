Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 369,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 2,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $129.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

