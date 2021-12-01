G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth about $166,000.

NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 7,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

