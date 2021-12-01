FY2023 EPS Estimates for Organto Foods Inc. Reduced by Clarus Securities (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Organto Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:OGO opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The company has a market cap of C$81.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97.

In related news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,136,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,005,408.20. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 331,000 shares of company stock worth $121,049.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

