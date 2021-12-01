FY2022 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 2,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

