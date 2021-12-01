FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.84.

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.99.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

