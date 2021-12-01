FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.