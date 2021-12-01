FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

AKR opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

