FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

