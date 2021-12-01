Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 94,425.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Funko were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.7% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.