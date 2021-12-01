Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.