Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. 57,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

