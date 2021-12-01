Fundamentun LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $326.82. The company had a trading volume of 285,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

