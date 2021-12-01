Fundamentun LLC Buys 5,311 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.91. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,029. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

