Function X Price Tops $1.11 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $454.74 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,179.97 or 0.98203807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00640997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.