Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $587.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

