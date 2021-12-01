Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.