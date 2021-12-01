Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

