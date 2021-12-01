Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 8,032 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SYNNEX worth $31,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $64.71 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,555 shares of company stock worth $375,693. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

