Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 48,108 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.59% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.