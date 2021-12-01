Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 25,438 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $45,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

BECN opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

