Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $27 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 755,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

