Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $50,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $539,493. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $390.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.43. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

