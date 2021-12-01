Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $36,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RADI opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RADI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.