Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 392,012 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 196.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.86% of Agree Realty worth $39,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

