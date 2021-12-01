Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 178.0% in November

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FRON opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

