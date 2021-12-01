Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $169,799.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 93.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 102.9% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $942,901.68 and $169,799.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

