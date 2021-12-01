Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million $1.02 million 17.14 Friendly Hills Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.82

Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Friendly Hills Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 1072 3118 2602 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 17.24% N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 20.76% 10.76% 0.87%

Summary

Friendly Hills Bank rivals beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

