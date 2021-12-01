Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Friendly Hills Bank
|$6.77 million
|$1.02 million
|17.14
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|$12.71 billion
|$1.60 billion
|10.82
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Friendly Hills Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|1072
|3118
|2602
|79
|2.25
As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Friendly Hills Bank
|17.24%
|N/A
|N/A
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|20.76%
|10.76%
|0.87%
Summary
Friendly Hills Bank rivals beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Friendly Hills Bank
Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.
