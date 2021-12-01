Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRHLF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 30,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.32%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

