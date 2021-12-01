Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $258,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

