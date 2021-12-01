Fractal Price Tops $0.30 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $694,414.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.73 or 0.08111252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.25 or 0.97325512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021924 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.