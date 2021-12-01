Fortuna (FOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $204,914.16 and approximately $27.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

