Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FTTRF stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Forterra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

