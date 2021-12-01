Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.83

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.83 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 1172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

FWONA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

