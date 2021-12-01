Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. 34,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

