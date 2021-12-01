Fluent Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 146,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $476.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

